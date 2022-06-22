Sedins can become first career Canucks picked for Hall of Fame next week

Henrik and Daniel Sedin have the chance to make Vancouver Canucks history, yet again.

The 2022 class of Hockey Hall of Fame inductees will be revealed during a live announcement on Monday, June 27 at noon.

It’s the first time the Sedins, who retired in 2018, are eligible to get in.

Also eligible for the first time? Their longtime Canucks teammate, Roberto Luongo.

A fourth former Canuck, Alex Mogilny, also has a Hall of Fame case — though he has been looked over by the Hall of Fame selection committee since 2009.

The Sedins were actually supposed to be eligible for induction in 2021, but Hall of Fame inductions were cancelled due to the pandemic.

If Henrik and Daniel get the call for the Hall, they’ll be the first-ever career Canucks players ever to get in.

There are six Hall of Fame players that played for the Canucks, but none of them played their entire NHL careers in Vancouver like the Sedins did.

Pavel Bure is the only current Hall of Fame player that is best known as a Canuck. Igor Larionov, Mark Messier, Cam Neely, and Mats Sundin are also in the Hall of Fame, but each one had limited success with the Canucks.

Pat Quinn was inducted into the Hall of Fame, in the builders’ category, in 2016. Roger Neilson, who coached in Vancouver for three years in the 1980s, was inducted in 2002. Former Canucks owner Frank Griffiths was inducted in 1993, while the Canucks’ first-ever general manager Bud Poile was inducted in 1990.

Henrik Zetterberg is another other high-profile former NHL player in his first year of eligibility. Other players still waiting to see if they’ll get picked include Patrik Elias, Sergei Gonchar, Daniel Alfredsson, Rod Brind’Amour, Curtis Joseph, and Pierre Turgeon.

Lanny McDonald, chair of the board, and Mike Gartner, chair of the selection committee, will host the live announcement from the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, which can be seen Monday at noon PT on TSN3.