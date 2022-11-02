Sedins to make CHL coaching debut at annual prospect showcase

Daniel and Henrik Sedin will be back at ice level in a Vancouver-area rink.

The brothers will be behind the bench as celebrity coaches for the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game hosted by the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre on January 25, 2023.

Henrik amassed 240 goals and 840 assists over 1,070 games and is the Canucks’ points record holder. Daniel is Vancouver’s all-time leading goal scorer with 393 goals in 1,041 games. He also had 648 assists.

The brothers, selected second and third overall in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft, retired following the conclusion of the 2017-18 season. Each played their entire 17-year NHL career with the Canucks.

Both were named special assistants to the GM in 2021-22 and moved into development coaching roles for this season.

They coached against each other in July in a Canucks prospect scrimmage.

The Sedins will be joined by fellow Canucks alumni Stan Smyl and Ron Delorme.

Smyl, a Canucks legend, played each of his 13 seasons in Vancouver and amassed 673 points (262 goals, 411 assists) in 896 skates — the fifth-most all-time for the Canucks’ franchise. He was captain for eight seasons and has also served as an assistant coach (1991-99), director of player personnel (2005-08), senior advisor (2008-22), director of player development (2014-20), and is currently the vice president of hockey operations for the Canucks.

Delorme played four of his nine NHL seasons with Vancouver, and has served as either an amateur scout or chief amateur scout in five decades (1986-present).

Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick for the 2023 NHL Draft and a North Vancouver, BC product, is expected to participate in the showcase. He has 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 15 games in the Western Hockey League for the Regina Pats.