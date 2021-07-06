The secret to scoring up to a year-long DashPass subscription for free

Sponsored by DoorDash

Over the past year, takeout options have allowed us to continue to support local — and have also provided some much-needed reprieve from the daily pressures of home cooking.

Now, an exciting new collaboration between a major Canadian bank and an on-demand food app is promising to make it even easier to keep ordering from your favourite restaurants.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and DoorDash announced a joint initiative this week that will provide eligible RBC credit cardholders with a free subscription to DashPass for up to 12 months.

Being a DashPass subscriber means you’ll get access to exclusive perks from participating restaurants like $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12 (excluding taxes)* when you pay with your eligible RBC credit card and access to exclusive promotions.

As of July 6, eligible RBC credit cardholders can head to the DoorDash app and enter their RBC credit card details to activate their subscription.** For Canadians, this new offering spells easier and more affordable on-demand delivery and takeout from restaurants across the country.

Get ready for unlimited deliveries from Toronto favourites, like Terroni, Montreal’s La Capital Tacos or Vancouver’s Tacofino.

“We hope that customers and restaurants are excited by this news. We’re always looking for new ways to evolve our offerings, especially by helping customers experience the best savings and deals when ordering in through our products like DashPass,” says Brent Seals, the general manager of DoorDash Canada.

“Whether it’s discovering new neighbourhood gems or taking advantage of DashPass’s exclusive offers and in-app perks, our goal is for DoorDash to become even more accessible to the millions of Canadians who are RBC credit cardholders.”

Timing is everything and, according to Seals, the announcement comes just in time for one of DoorDash’s biggest annual events: Summer of DashPass. That means, starting July 16, as a subscriber you can score access to tons of extra deals and discounts from your best-loved spots.

On top of gaining access to exclusive monthly deals, DashPass subscribers also save an average of $4 to $5 per order. There’s also more incentive to walk over and pick up your orders with DoorDash’s 5% DoorDash credit back on eligible pick-up orders***.

Since launching in 2018, DashPass has garnered over five million users across North America and Australia.

“DashPass is an industry-leading customer loyalty program and because DashPass customers order more often, participating restaurants often see increased sales and growth from joining the program,” says Seals.

“Empowering local economies is at the heart of DoorDash’s mission and with this new partnership, comes the opportunity for even more Canadians to support their favourite restaurants in their communities.”

You can sign up for an RBC credit card or see if you’re eligible by clicking here.

*Only applicable to orders at eligible merchants with a minimum subtotal of $12, excluding taxes and fees. Other fees (including the service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. See here for more information and full terms & conditions.

**Eligible RBC credit cardholders will receive a complimentary DashPass subscription for either 3 or 12 months (number of months is based on which eligible RBC credit card is used to subscribe). At the end of their complimentary subscription period, eligible RBC credit cardholders will be automatically enrolled into full-price DashPass subscriptions at the then-current rate. RBC credit cardholders can enroll in the benefit until July 5, 2023, and still receive the full DashPass subscription. See here for a list of eligible credit cards and full terms and conditions.