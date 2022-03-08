Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Broncos in blockbuster deal: report

Russell Wilson’s time with the Seattle Seahawks is coming to an end.

The former Super Bowl winning quarterback is involved in one of the “largest trades in NFL history” according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, which will see Wilson head to Denver.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN. Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

Trade package: Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick. Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

The trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval, according to Schefter.

In return, the Seahawks will reportedly receive quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, as well as two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick. A fourth-round pick will accompany Wilson from Seattle to Denver.

The deal signifies an end of an era in Seattle. Wilson, 33, has been the Seahawks’ starting quarterback for the past decade.

It was Wilson who led Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, winning XLVIII in 2014 over his new team in Denver.

More to come…