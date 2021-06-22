Full-capacity crowds returning for Seattle Seahawks games next season

After going a full year without fans in the stands, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome full-capacity crowds back to Lumen Field in 2021.

The Seahawks have announced that they have received approval from the NFL, and from state and local public health and government officials, to host 72,000 fans per home game.

“Can’t wait to see those 12s,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “Can’t wait to see the 12s. I know they’re coming; I know somebody is going to be in those stands. Can’t wait to get you out there.”

“Oh man, I’m excited to have them,” added receiver Tyler Lockett. “You never know what it’s like to not have something until you don’t have it. And when we didn’t have the fans, you could tell it was different… It taught me how not to take fans for granted, but how to be able to enjoy and be appreciative that people are actually there. So I’m excited for the fans to come back. I’m really excited just to be able to go out there — I always call it a concert because that’s what it feels like ever since I first stepped on that football field. And so when the fans come back, it’s time to get it going.”

Fans will not be required to be vaccinated to attend games, though unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks, in accordance with Washington state’s reopening guidelines, the Seahawks said.

The Seahawks are encouraging all fans to get vaccinated, and the team expects “the bulk of the team” will be vaccinated by the start of training camp. An announcement on fan attendance at training camp is expected to be made in mid-July.

It remains to be seen if the Seahawks’ many Canadian fans will be able to attend games, as the border is still closed. That could change before the season starts in September though.

“We are continuing to monitor the status of the USA-Canada border and are aware of the recent closure extension,” the Seahawks say on their website. “While we are hopeful that the border will reopen prior to the start of the Seahawks season… We will remain in contact with our Canadian season ticket holders to provide flexible payment options in the coming weeks.”

Seattle begins the season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on September 12, with the first home game set for September 19 against the Tennessee Titans.