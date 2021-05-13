Football is back, baby.

Well, it will be this September.

The 2021 NFL schedule sees the Seahawks playing a 17-game schedule with five prime-time games, a Week 9 bye, and many tough early-season road games.

This season marks the ninth in a row that the Seahawks have played at least four prime-time games. Three of the five will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Seahawks open the season on September 12, on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Seattle’s first home game will take place on September 19 versus the Tennessee Titans at 1:25 pm PT. Their first prime-time game of 2021 will be at Lumen Field with the Rams for Thursday Night Football in Week 5.

Here’s the full schedule:

Single-game tickets to home games are currently available for purchase online.