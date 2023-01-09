We’ve talked before about the Vancouver Canucks being stuck in the middle. Nothing to report on that front, they’re still there.

What is new though, is my realization that the fans aren’t the only ones paying the price. I’m starting to feel bad for the players too.

Canucks mood this season pic.twitter.com/7xPwwS3NLs — Alex D'Addese (@alex_daddese) January 8, 2023

They are trying after all. Sometimes a tad more than others of course, but that’s human.. But the players are just the players. That’s how good they are. And the better ones in particular, are beginning to find out a bunch of things about their particular lot in life.

Like, as opposed to a team truly on the playoff bubble, the Canucks aren’t going to be acquiring talent to make them better. If they didn’t trade for a veteran goalie to help out when Thatcher Demko went down, they certainly aren’t going to make another acquisition.

They don’t have any security about who’s staying with the team right now either. For all they know, the captain could be traded tomorrow. Maybe another prominent player or two as well. Yes, it’s a dream for many fans, but for players, certainly unsettling.

And, the players also don’t have an idea who’s coaching their team next year. All they have to be assuming is it likely won’t be Bruce Boudreau.

The fans have seen no plan in action for a while now. The “no-plan” plan of course. Certainly that was the label for the last administration. This one-year-old management group, unfortunately for players and fans, hasn’t exactly been able to articulate or demonstrate its vision either.

Heading down to Rogers arena for my season ticket benfit (open practice with a Q&A). My original email said Alvin would be available for questions but last night was changed to Smyl #Canucks — Hassan From Burnaby (@CSWCHassan) January 7, 2023

We know the fans have seen enough. I’m beginning to feel like the players are in the same place.

They don’t know what’s around the next corner. Outside of a half dozen goals per game, for them, or the opposition.