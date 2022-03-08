SportsFootballSeahawks

"Thank you, Russ": Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson trade

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Mar 8 2022, 8:57 pm
"Thank you, Russ": Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson trade
Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

After months of speculation about his future, the Russell Wilson trade finally happened.

Wilson was moved Tuesday in a blockbuster deal that saw him sent from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in a trade for QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick.

Wilson was originally a 2012 third-round pick who ended up leading the team to two Super Bowl appearances, winning in 2014. Wilson has played all of his 10 seasons for the Seahawks, having thrown for 37,059 yards and 292 touchdowns in the process.

Seahawks fans had plenty to say about the trade: some felt it was only a matter of time, while others were frustrated at the front office for letting the team’s franchise player go. Wilson had a no-trade clause, meaning he would’ve had to approve the trade.

Others simply thanked Wilson for his time with the Seahawks.

Here’s some of the reaction from Seahawks fans around Twitter:

The Seahawks themselves posted a video of Tom Hanks in the 2000 film Cast Away clamouring for Wilson, his pal made out of a volleyball.

Unsurprisingly, not everyone was thrilled with the video.

The NFL schedule isn’t out yet, but the Broncos are slated to visit the Seattle Seahawks at some point in 2022. Hard to predict how the game will go, but a standing ovation (or several) will be expected in Wilson’s return.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Football
+ Seahawks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT