Most of us know Seabus Memes for its hilarious and painfully relatable takes on life in BC (and if you don’t, you’re missing out).

Now, the anonymous creator behind the page has teamed up with Nude Beverages to bring you a brand new, limited-edition lemon and lime flavour.

The drink, aptly titled Seabus Soda, is Nude’s first-ever 6.9% vodka soda and has been created and sampled by Mr. Seabus himself, ensuring it’s the perfect beverage for his followers and fellow Vancouverites.

“This has been a very strange business partnership that was done entirely through random calls from a blocked number and voice modulator,” CEO of Nude Beverages Julius Makarawicz tells Daily Hive. “He requested to be paid strictly in pre-loaded translink cards dropped off at a secure PO Box. His true identity still remains a secret, even to us.”

The new Seabus Soda is bursting with zesty lemon and lime flavour and hints of cool, crisp vodka, perfect for sipping under what’s left of the summer sun and into the seasons beyond. In true Nude form, it’s light, sugar-free, carb-free, gluten-free, and only 140 calories per can.

The collaboration is pretty fitting — as a classic Vancouver favourite, Nude tends to pop up in Seabus Memes pretty regularly.

Nude Beverages was first founded in Vancouver in 2017 with the goal to create the cleanest and best-tasting alcoholic beverages in the world. Since then, the company has gone on to win several awards and create brands such as Nude Gin Soda, Nude Tequila Soda, and the ever-popular Nude Pink Lemonade.

Seabus Soda is expected to hit shelves in mid-September. For more information, head over to nudebeverages.com