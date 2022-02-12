Police nab thieves trying to use the SeaBus as their getaway car

The SeaBus is a great connector for commuters, but it’s not so good as a getaway car.

According to North Vancouver RCMP, on Wednesday, February 9 they arrested two guys trying to make a run for it with their compass cards presumably in hand.

Two males were arrested following a break and entry and a theft of $7,500 of ski gear from a shop in Lower Lonsdale.

Police say they were spotted running with garbage bags full of clothes down the SeaBus ramp.

“They obviously hadn’t checked the schedule!” North Vancouver RCMP said in a tweet detailing the incident.

“They had nowhere to go. …Well, except the back of a police car.”

Arrested 2 males last night after a B&E/theft of $7500 in ski gear from a shop in lower #Lonsdale. Spotted running w/garbage bags full of clothes down the #seabus ramp. They obv. hadn’t checked the schedule! They had nowhere to go. …Well, except the back of a police car.👮👏 pic.twitter.com/m2S3NQ3XVG — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) February 10, 2022

While we don’t have photos or videos of this incident yet, you can imagine what a pair of garbage bag-toting thieves might look like desperately waiting for the next SeaBus departure on the north shore.

