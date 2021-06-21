A dynamic LED illuminated public art wall installation in the tunnel leading into TransLink’s Lonsdale Quay bus terminal is receiving some international attention.

The “Sea Change” installation at Carrie Cates Court is amongst the 100 global finalists for the People’s Choice CODAaward, which acknowledges design excellence that integrates commissioned art into interior, architectural or public spaces.

The bus tunnel, which includes a segment of the North Shore’s Spirit Trail, was in need of a public realm and visibility improvement, as it previously suffered from being an unattractive, dark, and inhospitable space.

Carrie Cates Court before Lonsdale Quay bus exchange renovations:

Carrie Cates Court tunnel with Sea Change:

The interactive light-based art activates the pedestrian and cyclist pathway in the tunnel with a watery effect using a series of LED lights. The display is illuminated onto textured mirror-polished stainless steel panels installed onto the wall and ground of the tunnel.

When the tunnel is unoccupied, the lights cast a gentle shifting turquoise colours, but this changes into a wave of intense rippling blue or green light when a pedestrian or cyclist enters the tunnel.

The light display also serves the purpose of marking the location of the waterfront’s historic tideline prior to land reclamation activities.

Local artist Jill Anholt is behind the overall concept of this public art piece, while Janelle Drouet, Yuliya Savelyeva, and Arup are responsible for the lighting design.

Sea Change was completed in 2020 under the City of North Vancouver’s Public Art Program, with local developer Polygon Homes contributing towards the $187,000 cost of the project.

All finalists in the prestigious CODAaward, organized by Wisconsin-based CODAworx, can be viewed online here. The public can also vote for their favourite installations — the People’s Choice award — between June 18 and 30, 2021.

The 2021 People’s Choice and juried winners will be notified in late August 2021.

The installation of Sea Change coincided with TransLink’s $14.7 million renovation of the Lonsdale Quay bus exchange, which also reached completion last year. This was the first major overhaul to the 34-year-old tunnel and transit hub underneath the 151 Esplanade West complex, which is the headquarters of ICBC.