Danny Green finally got his ring. Scottie Barnes, it turns out, got the jacket.

Green, who hasn’t played for the Raptors since 2019 and has actually faced off against his former team seven times since winning his second NBA title, was finally presented with his championship ring prior to a 119-114 loss on Thursday night — 1,029 days after helping with Toronto’s first title.

Rook payin homage ✨ pic.twitter.com/YteoG3WfVE — x – Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 7, 2022

Barnes, a potential rookie of the year candidate for the Raptors, celebrated Green’s arrival in style — by wearing a Raptors’ 2019 championship jacket.

Green’s 2019 championship jacket.

Now it’ll rest in Barnes’ collection.

“I look at him like a little brother now. I think he’s going to do some big things. I’ve been a fan of his game, I’ve been watching him. And earlier in preseason we spoke about it, and I allowed him to keep the jacket,” Green told media postgame,

“I think he looked great, he represented me well.”

So it’s true. Danny Green did give Scottie Barnes his 2019 Championship jacket. “We spoke about it in pre-season and I allowed him to keep it” adds that he is “A fan of his game.” #raptors #sixers pic.twitter.com/lwdslLv8q4 — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) April 8, 2022

Barnes is averaging 15.4 points per game this season with 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. The 6-foot-7 forward had 13 points in 41 minutes of work against the 76ers on Thursday.

Green, who was treated to a tribute video to go with plenty of cheers from the Scotiabank Arena crowd, is averaging 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game this season.

He started all 24 games in the Raptors’ playoff run to an NBA title in 2019.

In all, Green has won three NBA titles, –with Toronto in 2019, the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.