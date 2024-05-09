One of Metro Vancouver’s hottest areas, North Delta, is getting a fresh new development in the Lower Mainland that’s giving you a chance to own a home made for the next generation of family living. New residents will get to “Live to the Max” here — and spoiler, it comes at an attainable price!

Located in the heart of Scott Road, Scott + 77 from Georgie Award-winning developer Realco Properties, is a community of two six-storey buildings offering 291 thoughtfully designed homes by Keystone Architects, all inspired by the community’s natural elements.

Scott + 77 is the only presale project coming to North Delta, making it the premier presale project in the area.

These wood-framed homes are built like you’ve never seen, offering modern lifestyle features you’d expect like kitchen islands, built-in closet organizers, and oversized patios with gas BBQ hook-ups. These features are not the standard for wood frame projects, and it’s rare to find a single project sporting them all!

Get the max value and max location from your home

North Delta is becoming the fastest-growing family-driven community, with a population growth of 6.1% (outpacing other areas like Ladner and Tsawwassen) with some of the lowest vacancy rates in Fraser Valley — and Scott + 77 is the best way to get in.

It offers some of Fraser Valley’s top IB school programs (like Cougar Creek Elementary and Seaquam Secondary School) quality parks, restaurants, and recreation centres — all within a short walk or drive away, giving you everything you need for your burgeoning family right at your fingertips.

Need an easy Sky Train connection? Well, you got it with the new rapid transit line (R6 bus line) that’ll cut your daily commute along Scott Road by 10 minutes!

Amenities that’ll take your lifestyle to the max

But who needs to leave when Scott + 77 offers 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities to keep you busy?

The gorgeous resident-only, landscaped courtyards offer a playground kids will love, an enclosed dog area for pups, and a BBQ kitchen with ample seating to enjoy some fun in the sun.

There’s also a rooftop terrace with an astroturf lawn and a selection of year-round firepit areas, each with its own seating — making a new home at Scott + 77 the go-to spot for all your outdoor hangouts.

Put the max into your workout

And that’s just the outside! The state-of-the-art fitness facility offers premium cardio and weight-lifting machines and accessories, along with a yoga/meditation room, to help you reach and maintain your fitness goals.

The coworking lounge will help you get inspired on those work-from-home days, and the vibrant social lounge is the perfect setting to throw massive dinner parties, or host watch parties on the huge flat-screen TV.

Maximized living

We haven’t even gotten to the home interiors, where the thoughtfully curated floor plans designed by The Collaborative Design Studio provide ample storage with islands, pantry, and cabinet space in every home.

With airy nine-foot to 14-foot ceilings, private oversized balconies with a gas bib extending your living space, elegant vinyl plank flooring, oversized bedrooms, and dedicated kitchen pantries — you’ll be the envy of all your friends.

The anticipation is building for the completion of Scott + 77 in early 2027, bringing you closer to your dream home. With a 10% deposit structure and all upgrades, including parking and storage, in the home price, it’s a hassle-free experience for buyers.

So, live to the max at Scott + 77 and register now to stay updated on this exciting development, with the Realco Home Gallery now open daily (except Friday) from 12 pm until 5 pm.

Interested buyers/realtors can contact a member of the Realco Sales Team directly ([email protected]) and (604) 750-7008 to book a preview appointment and secure your new home today!