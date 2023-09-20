EventsDH Community PartnershipScience

Science World is hosting a free science and tech event this Friday

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Sep 20 2023, 11:50 pm
Science World is hosting a free science and tech event this Friday
David P. Lewis/Shutterstock | Science World

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Harrison Pumpkin Festival

Fri, September 29, 11:00am

Harrison Pumpkin Festival

Studio 58 Presents: The Tempest

Thu, October 5, 7:30pm

Studio 58 Presents: The Tempest

West Coast Women's Show at TRADEX

Fri, October 13, 1:00pm

West Coast Women's Show at TRADEX

Vancouver Opera presents The Magic Flute

Sat, October 21, 7:30pm

Vancouver Opera presents The Magic Flute

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A free and fun day is in store for thousands of families as Science World is set to host a unique event this Friday to bring science and tech to underrepresented communities.

The event is part of the Tech-Up Showcase, presented by Amazon Future Engineer, and aims to help bring digital skills training to girls and young women, Indigenous students, people with disabilities, and young people living in remote and rural communities.

Those in attendance will be able to learn more about computer coding and AI and, of course, play with robots.

You can even code robot mice to successfully navigate a maze to get to the cheese and check out the Amazon Hercules Robot, which can support loads of up to 1,000 pounds at Amazon packaging stations.

“Science World’s purpose is to deliver Science for All, and our Tech-Up initiative brings that to life by delivering province-wide coding, computational thinking and digital skills programs to students, teachers and families that include communities that may not otherwise receive this training,” said Sandy Eix, director of STEAM learning at Science World.

“Amazon shares our commitment to making science education more accessible, and we’re thankful for Amazon Future Engineer’s support in providing free access to Science World’s dome on September 22. It’s going to be a fun day of hands-on activities that will ignite a love for STEAM learning in all who visit.”

Science World’s Free Tech-Up Showcase presented by Amazon Future Engineer

When: September 22, 2023
Times: 9:30 am to 5 pm
Where: 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Free, but the entrance will be admitted on a first-come-first-serve, line-up basis, subject to availability.

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ Listed
+ DH Community Partnership
+ Science
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.