News

School bus crashes into Burnaby home sending 11 to hospital

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Nov 9 2023, 6:42 pm
School bus crashes into Burnaby home sending 11 to hospital
Sukhwant Dhillon/AM 600 Sher-E-Punjab Radio

A school bus crashed into a house in Burnaby Thursday morning, injuring at least 11 people who were taken to hospital.

BC Emergency Health Services said six ambulances, a supervisor, and a link and referral unit responded to the scene of the collision. All 11 patients were in stable condition on their journey to hospital.

The crash happened just before 8 am near Canada Way and 16th Avenue. Police and fire vehicles could be seen in pictures from the scene.

Burnaby school bus crash

Sukhwant Dhillon/AM 600 Sher-E-Punjab Radio

Burnaby school bus crash

Sukhwant Dhillon/AM 600 Sher-E-Punjab Radio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Daily Hive has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for more information.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop