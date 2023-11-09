School bus crashes into Burnaby home sending 11 to hospital

A school bus crashed into a house in Burnaby Thursday morning, injuring at least 11 people who were taken to hospital.

BC Emergency Health Services said six ambulances, a supervisor, and a link and referral unit responded to the scene of the collision. All 11 patients were in stable condition on their journey to hospital.

The crash happened just before 8 am near Canada Way and 16th Avenue. Police and fire vehicles could be seen in pictures from the scene.

Daily Hive has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for more information.