Environment Canada has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan Wednesday afternoon.

The tornadoes were near Foam Lake, Manitou Beach/Watrous, and the Cymric/Govan area.

Damage has been reported in the Foam Lake area, including damage to power lines and trees, the federal weather agency stated.

Tornado touched down just outside our small #Saskatchewan town (Watrous) a half hour ago. #skstorm Please take watch and be safe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SrPnEGUaDA — highheels&fields (@lesleyraekelly) June 29, 2022

Tornado touchdown at Manitou regional campground near Watrous 10 mins ago 😳😳😳😳 #skstorm Thankfully disappeared quick. pic.twitter.com/5MkekPzsf2 — Chris Bauer (@Chris_bauer_LL) June 29, 2022

All three tornadoes have been given a preliminary rating of EF0 but may be updated as the investigation continues.

An EF0 tornado has wind speeds between 105 and 137 kilometres per hour.

Son-in-law @RazRusescu was driving back from work in PA this afternoon via Watrous and took this pics. He asked if speed limits still are still in force when he’s that close to this kind of thing #skstorm pic.twitter.com/VmGgWaZ2YY — Trent Fraser (@trentfraseryqr) June 30, 2022

Incredible capture of the Foam Lake, SK tornado last night from Barb Curvolo. @NTP_Reports #skstorm pic.twitter.com/yzTjG0xMM7 — Johanna Wagstaffe (@JWagstaffe) June 30, 2022

Tornado from earlier near Foam Lake #skstorm sent to me by my dad back for damage assessment tomorrow pic.twitter.com/9itKFjtHKH — Jenny Hagan LostInSk (@LostInSk) June 30, 2022

“Environment Canada meteorologists are seeking pictures of any damage these tornadoes may have caused. Should you have any information regarding these events, or to report severe weather at any time, please call 1-800-239-0484, send an email to [email protected], or tweet to #skstorm,” states ECCC.