Prairies battered by storms as three tornadoes touch down (VIDEOS/PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Jun 30 2022, 2:38 pm
@invigilator4/Twitter

Environment Canada has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan Wednesday afternoon.

The tornadoes were near Foam Lake, Manitou Beach/Watrous, and the Cymric/Govan area.

Damage has been reported in the Foam Lake area, including damage to power lines and trees, the federal weather agency stated.

All three tornadoes have been given a preliminary rating of EF0 but may be updated as the investigation continues.

An EF0 tornado has wind speeds between 105 and 137 kilometres per hour.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are seeking pictures of any damage these tornadoes may have caused. Should you have any information regarding these events, or to report severe weather at any time, please call 1-800-239-0484, send an email to [email protected], or tweet to #skstorm,” states ECCC.

