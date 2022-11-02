Sunday's BC Lions playoff game to feature Sarah McLachlan, special halftime show

The BC Lions are pulling out all the stops this weekend.

Playing their first playoff game at BC Place in six years, momentum is building for Sunday’s Western Semi-Final matchup against the Calgary Stampeders.

With Nathan Rourke back at quarterback, there’ll be star power on the field. And today, the Lions revealed some non-football related stars that’ll be in attendance.

Grammy Award-winning artist Sarah McLachlan will be singing O Canada prior to kickoff, while some other notable names will be performing at halftime.

Buckle up Lions fans, we have some HUGE announcements about Sunday's Western Semi-Final game at @BCPlace! Get there early, because Grammy Award-winning artist and proud Canadian @SarahMcLachlan will be performing our national anthem prior to kickoff! 🇨🇦❤️#BCLions | #GCPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/JqlraL7exH — BC LIONS (@BCLions) November 1, 2022

Steven Page, formerly of The Barenaked Ladies, will be performing with members of The Odds during a special halftime show.

The Lions have already announced that they’re opening the upper bowl for the game. It’s the second time this season the Lions have opened the upper bowl, following the season opener that featured a pre-game concert by OneRepublic.

To add to the atmosphere, the Lions are giving away 10,000 orange playoff rally towels.

🏈 BEFORE THE GAME 🏈 Join us at the #BCLions BACKYARD for a pre-game BRUNCH! 🥂 🥂 $5 MIMOSAS

🍹 $5 CAESARS

🍳 BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

🎙️ FAMOUS PLAYERS BAND on stage! 🎶 The party kicks off at 10am at Terry Fox Plaza! pic.twitter.com/veLQ4i6jWO — BC LIONS (@BCLions) November 1, 2022

Prior to the game, the Lions are throwing a “pre-game brunch” outside BC Place at Terry Fox Plaza, featuring $5 mimosas and caesars, breakfast sandwiches, and music from the Famous Players band — beginning at 10 am.

The Lions are also offering to bus fans coming from Vancouver Island, from Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals, for free.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 pm, with tickets starting at $30 for adults, and only $10 for children 17 and under.

BC and Calgary are entering the game with matching 12-6 records, though the Lions were 8-1 with Rourke as their starting quarterback. The Lions won two of the three games they played against the Stampeders this season, though both of their wins were decided by two points or less.

The winner of the game faces Winnipeg (15-3) in the Western Final on November 13.