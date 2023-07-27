Samsung Canada is here to help add convenience to our lives, providing a smart and connected ecosystem that efficiently connects Canadians to their passions through its advanced technology.

As part of a new immersive experience located at CF Toronto Eaton Centre’s Samsung Experience Store, the upper level of the store has been completely transformed into four functioning rooms, demonstrating the possibilities of using Samsung SmartThings’ connected technology.

SmartThings is one convenient app (already pre-installed on Samsung devices) that connects, controls, and optimizes smart home and Samsung Galaxy products. With SmartThings, there are over 80,000 connection points including fridges, light bulbs, doorbells and even thermostats.

Not only can you control and automate a majority of smart-home products in your home, but you can also develop a specialty routine (or mode) to get your day going and stay going, no matter the goal.

We got to try the SmartThings Connected Home Experience and explore these connective possibilities when we dropped by the Samsung Experience Store in downtown Toronto. Here’s how four traditional rooms in your home can be transformed with Samsung SmartThings.

Living room

Movie nights get the star treatment when you connect your devices to the SmartThings app. In less than 30 seconds your living room can quickly transform into an exclusive home theatre. When connected to your cellphone or wearables, you can dim or turn off the lights completely, turn on your sound bar, and dim your IKEA smart blinds faster than you can pop a bag of popcorn.

You can even change the temperature of the room with your connected thermostat. Want to change the colours of your Philips Hue smart light bulbs or control the sound of the TV? You can do that and more without juggling remotes.

And if you’re preparing a snack that needs a little time in the oven, you can even set up a special reminder that tells you when your oven is preheated and when your food is finished cooking. These reminders will pop up on your TV, wearables, or phone, making sure you never burn your pizza.

Done with your at-home blockbuster? Just double-tap to reset your room and watch your blinds roll up as normal daytime lighting returns.

Home office

Working from home can be a challenge, full of potential distractions that push you off-task. Well, not with Samsung SmartThings.

Wake up ready for a productive day by tapping into workday mode: one tap (we repeat, one tap!) can turn the lights on in your office, roll up the blinds, turn on your monitor, and even get your TV running your favourite news channel.

You can also connect your devices to make video calls on the TV and easily transfer files from your phone to your PC.

Power snack time? Connected to select Samsung fridges is the Samsung Family Hub’s View Inside feature, where you’re able to view the inside of the fridge with your Galaxy device — so, you can see what snacks are ready to eat without leaving your desk.

Gym

Sticking to a consistent fitness routine or schedule is one of the hardest things to do in a busy life. But Samsung SmartThings can help you reach your fitness goals with a few reminders and instant connections.

Create a special automation for workout time where one tap can turn on a TV workout video and change the room colours to an ambient vibe for a gentle yoga session. You can also automatically connect your earbuds to a special workout playlist.

If you connect to the Samsung Health app, you can track data throughout the day including your sleeping patterns, calories burned, and heart rate. While working out (and connected to your phone’s camera) your devices will monitor you like a gym buddy to make sure you’re doing each and every move properly — letting you know when to make corrections.

Kitchen

Now for the heart of the home. You can connect your range with a built-in SmartThings app to preheat your oven, get notified when your fridge door isn’t closed properly, see who’s ringing your doorbell with a camera connected to the fridge, and even watch cooking videos on it as well.

With a connected Samsung Fridge, you can share messages, photos, and videos, listen to music, and monitor your other home devices. Your Samsung BPA Free Autofill Water Pitcher automatically refills, and your ice machine makes both crushed or cubed ice.

After walking through Samsung’s high-tech smart home, the greatest takeaway was just how connected, enjoyable, and simplified a life powered by SmartThings can be.

If you’re interested in upgrading the time you spend at home and want to learn more, head over to the CF Toronto Eaton Centre to experience the Samsung SmartThings Connected Home Experience for yourself.

And from now until August 13, if you complete the walkthrough of the SmartThings Connected Home Experience, you can be entered to win a prize pack of Samsung connected profits valued at $13,129 (approximate retail value).

To learn more about SmartThings and Samsung connectivity, visit Samsung’s website.