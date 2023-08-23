Sam Smith rocks Canucks Pride jersey and tosses it to a fan

One lucky fan at Rogers Arena last night went home with a very special and expensive gift from Sam Smith.

The stadium was packed to see the 31-year-old English singer perform, and Smith was clearly touched by the reception he received.

“I promise I don’t say this all the time. But I can’t tell you how much I love this place,” Smith told the Vancouver crowd. “I love this city so much… It’s been three and bit years since I’ve been here and I just want to say to all of you from the bottom of my heart, thank you for sticking with me and thank you for having us back. Thank you, thank you.”

Smith appeared to immerse themself in the culture during his brief visit to the city, as they were spotted at Fat Mao restaurant in Chinatown ahead of his concert.

Then during the show, Smith repped the Vancouver Canucks by wearing the team’s popular Pride jersey.

Those aren’t easy or cheap to get, but the Canucks hooked him up with a custom No. 23 Smith jersey. Canucks Pride jerseys retail for $750 and require seven to eight weeks to arrive when purchased through the Canucks-owned Vanbase website, as they’re made to order.

Perhaps they rushed it for the multi-platinum, Grammy, Golden Globe, and Oscar-winning artist.

Smith came out wearing the jersey for the song “Latch,” much to the delight of the crowd. They took it off during “I feel love,” waving it around above their head like it was a white towel during a Canucks playoff game, before throwing it into the crowd.

That’s one unique memento.

.@samsmith rocking a #Canucks Pride jersey at tonight’s concert at Rogers Arena pic.twitter.com/w0aC8f3B6l — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 23, 2023

The 2023 Canucks Pride jersey was designed by Christina Hyrc, with proceeds benefitting the You Can Play Project.

“The Rainbow is a visible symbol for Pride and represents all who make up the complex community,” the Canucks said about the redesigned Orca logo back in March when it was unveiled. “It’s a promise that equality and visibility are a priority.”

“The monarch butterfly is a symbol of mental health awareness. A reminder to be kind to one another,” the team added, explaining the Stick-in-Rink shoulder patch. “The Pansies are a nod to the first LGBTQ+ movement in the 1930s known as the Pansy Craze.”