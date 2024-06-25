"Ah, hell nah": Sabrina Carpenter's Vancouver pre-sale sold out in minutes

Some Sabrina Carpenter fans who’d been crossing their fingers and hoping to “please please please” secure tickets in Vancouver were out of luck Tuesday morning.

The pop sensation recently announced that she is bringing the Short n’ Sweet Tour to the Pacific Coliseum on Monday, November 4.

Get the espresso ready, because music superstar Sabrina Carpenter is hitting the road on her latest tour, and she’s coming to Vancouver.https://t.co/YhM90pzcNw — Daniel Chai (@IamDanielChai) June 20, 2024

Those with pre-sale codes were able to the Ticketleader queue Tuesday to attempt to book a seat.

Pre-sale started at 10 am.

My bestie rn

(Officially in the queue for Sabrina Carpenter’s Vancouver show 🎉 we’ll see how this goes) pic.twitter.com/X2m9iPhmc8 — Elizabeth (@II_elizabeth_II) June 25, 2024

Unfortunately, the experience quickly turned bitter.

People shared on X that they were stuck in a dreadfully long queue.

While some lucky fans found tickets, many who passed the waiting room said their seat selection was no longer available when attempting to purchase tickets.

More than half of the tickets were gone around 20 minutes into the sale, and before the hour was up, pre-sale tickets were sold out.

omg that many already are gone — sammy (@SammyM822039) June 25, 2024

ah hell nah… sabrina carpenter presale tix in vancouver is already sold out………. — ✨️ (@marsiebby_) June 25, 2024

JK me and the walking dude are now enemies 😤 Sabrina Carpenter is sold out for Vancouver 😔 pic.twitter.com/uxficphoPN — Elizabeth (@II_elizabeth_II) June 25, 2024

One fan who could not find tickets wrote on X, “Justice for us real fans,” and pleaded with Carpenter to add another Vancouver date.

justice for us real fans 😭 (sabrina add another vancouver date pls) — ✨️ (@marsiebby_) June 25, 2024

Vancouver is just one of several Canadian stops on the tour, with general tickets going on sale Friday, June 28, at 10 am.

With how fast pre-tickets sold out, we can only imagine how Friday’s sale will go down.

As Sabrina Carpenter dominates the charts with her hit “Espresso,” the first single off of her upcoming sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, it’s no surprise tickets have been selling out fast. Her follow-up, Please Please Please, is also wowing fans and critics.

Fans will have another shot at tickets later this week. So, if you’re interested in attending the singers’ show this fall, be sure to visit Ticketleader early on Friday.

When: November 4, 2024

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online starting Friday, June 28 at 10 am