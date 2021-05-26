Ryan Reynolds opens up on social media about struggle with anxiety

Ryan Reynolds took to social media on Wednesday morning to talk about his struggle with anxiety.

The Vancouver-born actor posted on Twitter as a late message for Mental Health Awareness month, which takes place during May.

He explained that he was posting so late in the month due to his tendency to overschedule and let “important things slip.”

“One of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety,” he explains. “I know I’m not alone and more importantly, to all those who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry, and over-everything, please know you’re not alone.”

“We don’t talk enough about mental health and don’t do enough to destigmatize talking about it. But, as with this post, better late than never, I hope…”