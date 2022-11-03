Ekman-Larsson's declining play is a big problem for the Canucks right now

It’s hard to believe that Jim Benning was the second-longest tenured general manger in Vancouver Canucks history.

He made a lot of questionable moves as Canucks GM, but his acquisition of Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland is trending towards being one of his worst.

A lot has gone wrong with the Canucks early in the season. Aside from a select few players, almost everyone has underperformed.

Among underperforming players on the Canucks right now, Oliver Ekman-Larsson has to be near the top of the list.

The veteran defender rebounded last year after a couple of subpar seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. He was capable in his own end, handling tough matchups.

So far this season, Ekman-Larsson looks a lot more like the player who struggled mightily with Arizona prior to joining the Canucks.

Troublesome defending

Through 10 games, Ekman-Larsson has already been on the ice for nine even-strength goals against at five-on-five. That’s tied for worst on the team with Tanner Pearson.

Goals against can often be based on luck, especially in a small 10-game sample size.

However, there’s nothing unlucky about the amount of even strength goals against occurring while Ekman-Larsson is on the ice.

His 8.61 expected goals against is currently worst among all Canucks. It’s also one of the worst marks among all NHL defenders, ranking 189th out of 207 defenceman to play at least 50 even-strength minutes this season.

Including all strengths, Ekman-Larsson has already been on the ice for 18 goals against in 10 games. That’s ties him with J.T. Miller and four others for fifth-worst in the NHL.

The analytics don’t always match the eye test, but in this case, Ekman-Larsson’s poor reads and lack of foot speed have been utterly exposed.

As the only defender back on the power play, OEL wasn't aware of the penalty expiring and got caught on the wrong side of the ice. Leads right to a 3-on-1 chance. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/oV6uZdHRkC — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) November 2, 2022

In fact, the analytics might even paint a rosier picture for Ekman-Larsson, which is saying something.

On Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils, Ekman-Larsson led all Canucks defenceman with a 56.7 Corsi-for percentage. However, that was largely because the line of Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Ilya Mikheyev dominated possession when he joined them on the ice.

If you watched the game, you know that Ekman-Larsson was nowhere near his best. Both he and Pearson were on the ice for three of the four Devils goals against, worst among all Canucks skaters.

“I guess we felt like we made it a bit harder on ourselves than we should have,” Ekman-Larsson told reporters after the game.

“Turning pucks over at the blue line and giving up a two-against-one…I don’t know how many times on our power play and five-on-five too.

“It’s hard to play against those guys but we can’t be giving them free chances like that.”

Ekman-Larsson also explained to reporters why he was caught so badly out of position on the Devils’ fourth goal.

“I was trying to surf over to the guy on the board. There was one guy behind me and three guys high.

“It was a tough read for sure. I’d like to have that one back, especially when they score on us too.”

“We need to kind a way to keep it simple.”

Oliver-Ekman Larsson gets caught completely napping in the neutral zone and gives up another odd man rush. Demko gets hung out to dry again. #Canucks down 4-0. pic.twitter.com/258VUKvNyG — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) November 2, 2022

Towards the end of his tenure in the desert, Ekman-Larsson’s defensive shortcomings had become painstakingly obvious.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, acquired by VAN, is on arguably the worst contract in the entire league. He has been absolutely terrible for the past three seasons and is getting paid like a #1 for the next six seasons. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/4nmwFV0a8t — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 23, 2021

He always finds a way to get on the scoresheet. The 31-year-old played at a 44-point pace during the second half of last season, and he’s on pace for 40 points this season with five assists through 10 games.

However, the defensive gaffes are what is killing the Canucks right now, and it’s one reason why the Coyotes were likely glad to get out of his onerous contract.

Maybe OEL will get better with age. That usually happens right? #canucks pic.twitter.com/MR3z0m61Nu — Typical Canucks Fan (@Waz16) November 2, 2022

You know who also has more points than Ekman-Larsson (and Conor Garland, for that matter) this season?

That would be Dylan Guenther, the player Arizona drafted with the ninth overall pick they acquired from the Canucks in 2021. The 19-year-old has two goals and six points in eight games for the Coyotes so far this season.