Up in the air: Fate of Russian plane uncertain after being grounded at Toronto airport for weeks

Mar 18 2022, 8:36 pm
@TomPodolec/Twitter

A Russian cargo plane has been stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport for almost three weeks.

The plane arrived on February 27, the day that Omar Alghabra, Transport Minister of Canada, announced on Twitter that Canada’s airspace would be closed to all Russian aircraft operators.

A spokesperson for Toronto Pearson Airport told Daily Hive, “Due to the Government of Canada closing Canadian airspace to Russian aircraft operators, there is currently one aircraft at Pearson that is prohibited from departing.”

Transport Canada, responsible for implementing these restrictions, stated in an email that the Government of Canada “continues to take strong and decisive action in response to Russian military action targeting Ukraine.”

“As part of a suite of economic countermeasures against the Russian Federation following its invasion of Ukraine, the Government of Canada closed Canada’s airspace on February 27, 2022, to Russian-owned, chartered or operated aircraft, including in the airspace above Canada’s territorial waters,” said a spokesperson.

The agency confirmed that although the plane is currently grounded, they haven’t seized any aircraft.

“The Department will not hesitate to take further enforcement action should additional incidents of non-compliance with the regulations and restrictions be found,” said the Transport Canada spokesperson.

