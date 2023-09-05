Here's which roads will be closed for the 2023 Run Surrey Run (MAP)

The second in-person Run Surrey Run is just days away but unless you’re taking part in the run or cheering on a loved one, you may want to stay out of the area due to several road closures.

On Sunday, September 10, runners and walkers will be lacing up their favourite sneakers to complete a 5K or 10K starting and finishing at Holland Park.

Road closures will impact the area from 6 am to 2 pm on Sunday.

Access through the route areas will be limited but in a letter to residents in the area, the City said RCMP will be doing what it can to ensure residents travelling to and from their homes are able to do so during the run.

“Please note that local access will be facilitated in between groups of runners. Please anticipate an increase in traffic and delays as certain areas of the run route may be restricted or closed to traffic,” the letter from the City reads.

Here is a map of the road closures: