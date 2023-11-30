Ballet BC is welcoming Royal Winnipeg Ballet (RWB) and their iconic retelling of Nutcracker back to Vancouver this December — and it looks totally unmissable.

Performances will take place at The Centre for Performing Arts, from Thursday, December 7 to Sunday, December 10, with a special matinee show on Saturday, December 9.

Featuring a cast of 40 talented, professional dancers (and 250 meticulously designed costumes), this holiday favourite follows the magical adventures of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they battle the evil Mouse King, visit the enchanted world of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and discover the wonder of the festive season.

Tchaikovsky’s enchanting score sets the stage for a winter wonderland display full of dancing snowflakes, adorable polar bears, and endless beloved characters.

RWB’s Nutcracker puts a uniquely Canadian spin on the classic tale, including scenes of a snowy pond hockey game and a battle on Parliament Hill! The result is a captivating treasure that’s sure to charm audiences of all ages.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming the wonderful artists and creative team of Royal Winnipeg Ballet back to Vancouver,” said Medhi Walerski, artistic director of Ballet BC, in a press release.

“With such an enthusiastic response last season after a break from the stage, audiences reminded us just how much this exceptional production means to them. Tchaikovsky’s beautiful score evokes memories and nostalgia that brings people and families together. It’s a special experience for all ages at a meaningful time of the year.”

Ready to be mesmerized? Don’t miss out on this wintertime ballet classic — both matinee and evening shows are on sale now.

When: December 7 to December 10

Where: The Centre for Performing Arts — 777 Homer St, Vancouver

Time:

December 7 & 8: 6:30 pm

December 9: Matinee show at 1 pm, evening show at 6:30 pm

December 10: 4:30 pm matinee show

Tickets: Starting at $35 — Available here.