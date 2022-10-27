Royal Caribbean unveils world's largest cruise ship and it looks absolutely insane (VIDEO)

Imagine setting sail on a giant floating city with its own neighbourhoods, and the biggest water park at sea.

Royal Caribbean has turned this dream into reality, opening up the world’s largest cruise ship for reservations this week.

Aptly named the “Icon of the seas,” the cruise ship breaks world records for just about everything.

It’s no wonder the ship sold out its first voyage in just 24 hours because it looks absolutely wild.

In fact, the sea vessel is so big that it’s split up into eight different neighbourhoods with over 2,805 cabins.

Thrill Island, one of the five new neighbourhoods, is made for adrenaline junkies.

It’s home to the largest waterpark at sea with six slides that’ll have you screaming at the top of your lungs. One of them is the cruise ship industry’s first open free-fall slide at a 66-degree incline.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any crazier, this neighbourhood also has an obstacle course that hangs 154 feet off the side of the ship, above the ocean.

Chill Island is for those who just want to relax, home to the first swim-up bar at sea, and the largest pool at sea.

And you don’t have to worry about packed pools because there seems to be an endless supply of them on this cruise ship.

You’ll be able to swim in the first suspended infinity pool at sea in The Hideaway neighbourhood.

The ship gets even more extravagant in the AquaDome neighbourhood, which boasts a 55-foot waterfall.

By day, guests can take in the wraparound ocean views, and by night it’s the place to be to party.

And of course, it can’t be the world’s biggest cruise ship without its own Central Park.

The cabins are probably bigger than the average Canadian rental apartment.

Ultimate Family Townhouse, the biggest cabin available on the ship, is a three-storey suite equipped with an in-suite slide, two private balconies, and even a white picket fence and mailbox.

Here’s a 360-degree look at the massive ship.

According to the Royal Caribbean, the “Icon” will sail year-round from Miami, visiting private islands in the Bahamas, and other destinations in Mexico, St. Maarten, and Honduras.

Its first seven-night voyage from Miami to Eastern Caribbean is scheduled for January 7, 2024.