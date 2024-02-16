If you’re looking for a lucky coin to ring in Chinese New Year, the Royal Canadian Mint has released its beautiful new $8 pure gold Spirit Dragon coin in honour of the Year of the Dragon.

The 99.99% pure gold coin features the Shenlong (dragon) on its reverse. In Chinese mythology, the creature is known as the “rainmaker” and the “master of storms,” controlling natural elements (wind, rain, and clouds) that impact agriculture, notes the Royal Canadian Mint.

The Shenlong harnesses great natural power, and when it gets angry, it creates violent wind storms.

Normally, the Shenlong is a light blue colour and camouflages in the sky but on this coin, it makes a bold statement in gold.

“Shenlong strikes a commanding pose that leaves little doubt of its mastery over weather conditions that result in abundance and prosperity,” stated the mint.

The number “8” is considered the luckiest number in Chinese culture — hence the coin’s $8 value. The coin also incorporates “8,888” — which is known to attract good luck and fortune — into its mintage.

“Shenlong strikes a commanding pose that leaves little doubt of its mastery over weather conditions that result in abundance and prosperity,” stated the mint.

Artist Simon Ng designed the coin’s reverse side, which features the Shenlong.

Ng told the Royal Canadian Mint that for his design, he “envisioned the dragon with a commanding pose showing his dominion over the elements, such as wind and clouds.”

“He appears from the skies, rolling forward, with his very breath casting large gales and his claws clutching the clouds, preparing to hurl them to the earth below.”

If you’d like to add the Spirit Dragon coin to your collection, it will cost you a pretty penny, as it is currently going for $298.88 on the Royal Canadian Mint’s website.