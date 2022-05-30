9 room-defining pieces of Italian furniture you can get at this Richmond retailer

After moving into a new place, there’s nothing more exciting (or more nerve-wracking) than deciding how to furnish it.

It’s a new start and you may be wanting to upgrade that old couch passed down through your family that has seen better days or that mattress and bed frame you purchased back when you first went to university.

And what better way to refresh your space and add a little boujee vibe than with a splash of Italian-made furniture, famed for its refined and unique designs and detailed craftsmanship.

Vancouver’s own Home Quarters Furnishings (which also happens to be one of the best reviewed furniture stores in the city) has an incredible selection of contemporary pieces at competitive prices — many of which are completely handcrafted in Italy — to enhance the sophistication of your new abode. Also, you know that feeling when you fall in love with a piece of gorgeous, modern furniture only to find out it’s out of stock? With regular items at this Richmond retailer, there’s always ample supply — meaning no wait times to get that perfect finishing touch to your new space.

Simply browse and discover various brands — all of which can be ordered through the retailer’s website — and once you’ve fallen in love with a piece (or three) Home Quarters Furnishings will provide full-service, white-glove delivery of all their goods, leaving only when everything is fully set up. The best part? You get high-quality, luxury furniture without spending a fortune — molto bene, indeed.

The Livingroom

Price range: $4,599 to $9,999

This is truly the sectional sofa of our dreams and with its modular design, you can personalize it by combining the pieces together any way you’d like — hello, convenience.

Made up of a combination of fabric and genuine leather, this versatile sofa is truly a unique design with Italian roots. And let’s not forget about the built-in bookshelf piece, adding to the incredible functionality.

Price range: $5,999 to $7,999

There’s just something so clutch about having a sectional — seats for everyone; space to put your feet up and really get comfortable. So when we found out this stunning couch not only gave us the spacious comfort we crave but also was handmade in Italy, you can probably imagine our excitement.

This beautiful sectional is available in both left- and right-handed orientations, meaning the chaise can be positioned on either side of the piece. The two seats beside it can also be extended, and when it is fully extended, it can be used as a sofa bed to sleep on or just lounge on as a mini chaise day bed — perfect for those times when you just feel like taking an afternoon snooze. To enhance the sophistication of this full premium genuine leather sofa, the piece has tufted accents throughout, and as an added bonus, the headrests also adjust to different angles. Talk about functionality without compromising on style.

Price range: $1,999 to $3,999

Think crafted in Italy with hand-carved accents, covered in real gold foil (this is the level of fancy we want in our lives) all in a solid wood frame. Have the picture in your mind? That’s exactly what this couch will be adding to your living room. Classical, European designs like these will never not be relevant.

This particular design is also available in a three- and one-seater.

Price: $ 5,699

Form meets function with this stunning full reclining three-seater sofa completely handmade in Italy. Sharp metal legs create a minimalistic design while offering incredible stability. We’re already picturing where we’re going to put this premium leather sofa.

Price range: $3,999

This sleeper sofa is a far cry from the floppy futon couch of your university years.

Also available in sectional form, this couch, handmade in Italy, consists of premium genuine leather, and seamlessly transforms into a premium sofa bed (you don’t even have to remove the cushions).

Much like its Italian origin, this couch-cross pull-out sofa bed proves that style and function should never be mutually exclusive.

The Dining Room

Price: $9,999

You know what instantly enhances a room? Marble — so why not treat yourself to a table containing a single piece of this stunning natural stone?

This elegant — and sturdy — tabletop is supported by two bold-in-proportion cylindrical pedestals, the bottoms of which can be finished in metallic or Eco-Nabuk, depending on your preference.

Trust us when we say food will taste a little better sitting at this refined marble dining table.

The Bedroom

Price: $2,499 (currently on sale for $1,899)

This king-sized bedroom set features an eco-leather blend with a cushioned headboard, combining genuine leather and vegan materials for a strong, comfortable, and premium experience.

The side and front panels offer a concrete colour and feel with the base containing fabric-lined panels for strong mattress support. To further enhance the luxury of your room (because, why not?), you can match the bed with a nightstand and dresser. And to appease all your deep-sleep mattress dreams, Home Quarters Furnishings carries many top Canadian mattress brands such as TEMPUR-Pedic, Serta, Restonic, and Kingsdown.

Price: $2,799

You know when you book yourself a stay at a five-star hotel and there’s that blissful magic that comes the moment you lay your head on the fluffy pillow?

Well, this king-sized bed brings all that comfort to your bedroom. With a brightness-adjustable light bar adding dimension to this modern design, the soft velvet headboard piece is also combined with a high gloss lacquer finish enhancing the neutral grey wood bed panels.

As with the ANA, you can add in the upscale nightstand and matching dresser — prepare to be very proud of your bedroom setup.

Price range: $4,599 to $5,999

There is nothing more luxurious than sleeping on this leather-wrapped bed which was handmade in Italy.

The diamond-stitched accents and wooden feet add to the regal flair and there is no doubt that once you lay your head on this bed, your cheap, previous mattress will be a distant memory.

In addition to the charming Italian selections listed above, Home Quarters Furnishings (which has over 600 five-star reviews on Google, by the way) has dozens of stunning — and affordable — home furnishings, including storage beds, expandable dining sets, home theatre sofas, fabric sofas and sectionals, and pieces that specifically caters to smaller spaces.

The store also caters to custom furniture requests so if you’re looking for a different colour, material, or design they are there to help you realize your vision. And with prices lower than many high-end furniture stores located in downtown Vancouver — in addition to some rather appealing discounts — it’s definitely worth a trip to check out the inventory at this hidden gem of a Vancouver furniture store.

Where: 4551 No. 3 Road #160, Richmond

Hours:

Monday to Saturday: 10 am to 7 pm

Sunday: 11 am to 6 pm

Facebook | Instagram