Fitness and fun: Roller skating club finds permanent home in Vancouver

The Rolla Skate Club is set to open its doors at the Rollerland Building at the Pacific National Exhibition this December.

It will mark the first time in 40 years that Vancouver has a full-time roller skating facility.

The club was founded about three years ago and has struggled to find a venue to host events, classes, roller derby games, and even a mini indoor skate park.

Before locking down this venue, classes were held in some interesting places — from parking lots to yoga studios to art galleries.

“It’s been a long time in this community that we have been working under one umbrella or another to find a permanent home for roller skating in this city,” says co-founder Carla Smith.

She adds, “It’s so important to have a place that anyone can go to be active and build strength without judgement, that is also fun and indoors in Vancouver!”

The goal of Rolla Skate Club is to empower women+ through fitness, fun, and sisterhood.

The history of the Building at the PNE has shifted a lot, from formerly being known as the Women’s Building to becoming the Rollerland Building in the 1970s.

There will be a grand opening for the Rolla Skate Club home at Rollerland at the PNE on Saturday, December 4.

You can also sign up for digital courses.