Robbie Ray leaves Blue Jays in free agency for $115M contract with Mariners

It appears that the Robbie Ray era is coming to an end in Toronto.

ESPN Insider Jeff Passan reported Monday that Ray is set to sign a five-year, $115 million contract with the Seattle Mariners, leaving the Blue Jays behind in free agency.

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners are finalizing a five-year, $115 million contract with an opt-out after the third season, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2021

Ray had a remarkable 2021 season, winning the Cy Young Award as the American League’s best pitcher. He received 29 of 30 possible first-place votes, one of the most dominant performances in the history of the award.

In 2021, Ray had a 13–7 record and led the American League in ERA (2.84), strikeouts (248), innings pitched (193.1), and WHIP (1.04).

The Blue Jays initially acquired Robbie Ray in August 2020 from Arizona in exchange for reliever Travis Bergen, before Ray re-signed with Toronto on a one-year, $8 million contract this past offseason.

Ray was initially drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 12th round of the 2010 draft. In his career, he has a 62-58 record and a 4.00 ERA across 193 total MLB appearances.

It’s the second consecutive day that a Toronto All-Star has signed a long-term deal elsewhere. On Sunday, it was reported that infielder Marcus Semien was going to sign a seven-year contract with the Texas Rangers worth $175 million.