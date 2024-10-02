Winter is coming, Canada! And with that snowy weather comes many winter adventures. We’re talking skiing, snowshoeing, skating, road-tripping — there’s no shortage of activities to partake in as our country meets the chill.

But to reach your adventures next season, you’re going to need a vehicle that can handle those winter roads safely and effectively, and that’s where a good winter tire can help.

Before you make the seasonal switch, make sure to consider the RoadX RXFrost FX11 studdable winter tires. They’re the perfect winter tire option to shepherd you to and from your activities no matter the weather.

Keep yourself safe on the road

It’s a common misconception that winter tires aren’t necessary. While provinces like Quebec and BC have some mandates around winter tires, other parts of Canada can present road conditions that are just as treacherous.

Performing and gripping better in wet, slushy conditions than all-season or summer tires, you’ll want to prepare ahead of time to avoid dangerous tire failures and potentially fatal situations. This isn’t the area to skip on quality, either.

And the RXFrost FX11 winter tires can meet those safety requirements and beyond, because the RoadX brand is all about giving you the best tires at an even better price.

Unparalleled performance

Offering exceptional handling and traction, the advanced 3D multi-wave siping in RXFrost FX11 (which are the thin slits across the surface of a tire) help reduce the time in between when you hit the breaks and when your vehicle comes to a full stop.

Couple that with the proprietary compound and lateral groove channels that give you exceptional grip in icy, slushy, and low-temperature conditions, and you’ve got a winter tire that’ll work hard to keep you safe in any weather condition.

All the RoadX tires are manufactured in state-of-the-art, high-standard facilities and are developed by a global team of engineers with years of industry expertise. Canadians can even get a two-year road hazard warranty with no charge for additional peace of mind.

Adventure awaits

Equipping your vehicle with tested and reliable winter tires means you’re free to explore the great outdoors how you want, head off the beaten path, and meet your next adventure as our surroundings start to freeze.

You can check out the RXFrost FX11 winter tires for yourself both online or at Kal Tire and Total Tire locations, and get ready to hit the road this winter!