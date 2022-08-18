Expect food trucks and local vendors galore at this new Vancouver street festival

Beer Garden Market will be serving up local beer and cider at Riverside Street Vibe

We love summer Saturdays spent pottering through stalls that showcase the creations of local artists, bakers, and creatives while stopping to sample tasty eats provided by funky food trucks and neighbourhood food makers.

That’s exactly what’s on offer in Vancouver’s River District on Saturday, August 27, with the first annual Riverside Street Vibe Festival.

Organized by Wesgroup Properties — which is thrilled to bring this free community event to the 130-acre master-planned River District community on the banks of the Fraser River — the Riverside Street Vibe Festival will bring local vendors, food trucks, live music, a beer garden, and fun activities to the vibrant neighbourhood.

Local vendors excited to take part in this first-of-a-kind event for the area include Barks & Biscuits Craft Treatery, The Woods Spirit Co., Urban Tree, Link and Chain Jewellery, Tintery Brows, Leeba Ceramics, Bak’dcookies, Big Mountain Foods, Kafka’s Organic Pet Meals, and NoxBox Custom Gifts and Decor.

Guests can also visit the Beer Garden Market or eat from the drool-worthy line-up of food trucks, including Burgerholic, Hugs Mini Donuts, Johnny’s Pops, Kampong Malaysian, KYU Grill, Mashiko Korean foodtruck, Overland Sandwich, Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse, Takenaka, The Brownie Bakers, Nu Moon, and The Original Hurricane Potato.

Live music will keep you entertained throughout the day, with the Krystle Dos Santos band kicking into action from 1:30 to 3:30 pm, followed by Narai and Band from 4 to 6 pm.

Plus you can check out the live art demonstrations by WKNDRS (Claire Ouchi and Rachel Rivera) or entertain the kids with face painting from 1 to 5 pm.

The Riverside Street Vibe Festival surely has all the ingredients for a fun-packed and tasty summer Saturday.

When: Saturday, August 27

Time: From 1 to 6 pm

Where: River District, Vancouver (East Kent Ave North, between Rivergrass Drive and Boundary Road) — see map

Price: Free