Hearkening back to stylish, mid-century Palm Springs hotels, award-winning Ledingham McAllister’s Riviera takes a decidedly sophisticated approach unseen in Burnaby’s Metrotown until now.

“The gold lattice artwork at the entry is reminiscent of old Palm Springs,” says Carla Bury, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Design, Ledingham McAllister.

Designed by award-winning IBI Architects, Riviera is an eye-catching 38-storey tower showcasing a stunning collection of 246 one-bedroom to three-bedroom residences, ranging from 646 to 1087 square feet, and 1063+ square-foot townhomes — all with generous balconies or garden patios.

From the grand sense of arrival, highlighted by oversized mid-century chandeliers in the stunning glass lobby with luxurious lounge seating, to the hotel-inspired auto court, which ensures effortless arrivals or pick-ups, Riviera has it all. In addition, Riviera’s concierge is available to offer you uncompromising assistance.

Amenities, too, are a step above. Just an elevator ride away, an entire floor of hospitality-inspired amenities awaits—8,000 sq. ft. in all. Here, you’ll discover a state-of-the-art fitness centre, Social Club with fireside lounge, ping pong table, an impressive chef’s kitchen and private dining. There is also a guest suite for out-of-town visitors. Riviera residents will enjoy the exclusive use of the 7th-floor landscaped outdoor terrace with inviting fire tables, barbecues and smartly designed seating and dining space.

Curated by The Mill Design Group, there are exquisite, thoughtfully appointed details inside each residence, everywhere you look. Evoking understated elegance, the designer colour palettes — warm and vibrant Opal with a modern white Carrara-inspired backsplash or cool and elegant Onyx with striking black marble-inspired backsplash and countertops — set the

tone, while the 9-foot ceilings and expansive windows draw in natural light.

Each gourmet kitchen features a chef-grade Bosch five-burner gas cooktop and integrated Fisher & Paykel French-door refrigerator, an island with rich stone waterfall edge, paired with sleek quartz composite counters and a seamless backsplash.

Finally, keep your home comfortable all year with the LG integrated heating

and air conditioning throughout.

Metrotown’s energy is palpable. Situated next door to Lobley Park, Riviera puts you in the heart of this thriving metropolis, where everything is within walking distance, including fabulous restaurants, cafés, specialty shops and clubs. In addition, Riviera is a 10-minute walk to both Metrotown and Royal Oak SkyTrain stations, which provides an easy 20-minute commute to Downtown Vancouver.

That’s not all. Riviera is close to top-tiered post-secondary schools such as SFU and BCIT, as well as highly-rated elementary and high schools. For outdoor enthusiasts, there are plenty of walking trails and parks, including the popular Bonsor Recreation Complex and Bonsor Park, Central Park, Deer Lake Park, and Burnaby Mountain.

“Riviera is in a unique location that features the best of both worlds in Metrotown — tranquility/oasis in an urban hub,” says Bury, adding Riviera is the first Metrotown high-rise project for Ledingham McAllister. “Riviera is a discerning collection of comfortable and livable spaces that allows residents direct and instant connection to everything that Metrotown provides and offers.”

The Riviera Presentation Centre and designer display suites are now open for previews with sales starting soon. With prices starting from $764,900, register now for your opportunity to purchase at Riviera by visiting rivierabyledmac.com.

Riviera is set to complete Summer 2025.