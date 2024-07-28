This community was just named the most active in all of BC

A Metro Vancouver city just beat out all other communities in the province to be crowned the most active place in all of BC.

Richmond, just south of Vancouver, received the nod from Participaction, a national organization focused on promoting physical activity. And it’s not the first time Richmond has won, either.

“Our ongoing commitment to providing safe, fun and accessible recreational opportunities for all ages is reflected in the level of enthusiasm and participation,” Mayor Malcolm Brodie said in a news release this week. “Initiatives such as free or low-cost events, fee subsidies and ongoing promotion of the benefits of physical activity all inspire our residents to remain active, connected and healthy.”

The award looked at communities’ activity levels and ways city staff and community partners motivated folks to get active in June.

Along with bragging rights, Richmond gets a $15,000 award to further bolster its residents’ ability to exercise.

Richmond is home to several Olympians, including race walker Evan Dunfee and snowboarder-turned-city-councillor Alexa Loo. Their contributions are celebrated at the Olympic Oval.

In addition to the Oval, Richmond has many fitness facilities both public and privately operated/

“Numerous free or low-cost events, programs and activities encouraged participation across Richmond. Local Community Associations and Societies engaged in neighbourhood-based outreach and invited residents to take part in Challenge events fostering neighbourhood connections, along with free ‘try-it’ sessions open to all,” the City said in a news release.

Think your community could give Richmond a run for its money? Let us know in the comments.