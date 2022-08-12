Bring on the garlic breath: this weekend there’s a festival that is all about our favourite allium.

The Richmond Garlic Festival will celebrate its 12th year on Sunday, August 14 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Hosted by the Sharing Farm Society, the festival is a huge attraction for community members and others eager to check out all the garlic-centric festivities.

Highlights for festival goers this year include live birds-of-prey flying demonstrations, live entertainment, over 50 vendors and artisans, a huge farmer’s market, and food trucks with lots of garlicky eats.

The Richmond Garlic Festival will also offer free tours and educational workshops, including sessions on how to grow garlic in your own backyard.

There will be hundreds of pounds of locally harvested garlic in several different varieties for sale, as well as garlic ice cream (don’t knock it until you try it!), as well as roasted garlic from the Sharing Farm and some iced beverages to keep you cool (probably sans garlic).

The Richmond Garlic Festival is a by-donation event, with a suggested donation of $5. All proceeds will go directly to the Sharing Farm, which provides fresh produce to the community, particularly those facing food insecurities.

When: Sunday, August 14 from 10 am to 3 pm

Where: The Sharing Farm, 2771 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Tickets: By donation