BC developer believes its car-free townhouse is "revolutionary" (PHOTOS)

Saanich City Council has approved a “revolutionary car-free” townhouse development in the BC town.

The townhouse development, conceptualized by developer Urban Thrive, is located in Saanich, BC, which is not necessarily a town known for its massive rapid-transit system.

Google Maps suggests that the Saanich development is relatively centrally located and a City of Saanich report indicates the location of the townhouse development is next to a frequent transit route.

The report states that the area is “somewhat walkable.”

The development is located at 2859 Richmond Road, and the now-approved development changes land use from single-family to multi-family residential.

The townhouse will be composed of nine units.

While there won’t be any parking lots, concept photos show that there will be adequate bike parking. Not just any bike parking, Urban Thrive says it’s a spacious, amenity-rich bike garage with room for e-bikes, cargo bikes, mobility scooters, “and more!”

There will also be a covered visitor bike parking area and a public bike rack on a nearby street.

The developer’s website kindly lists approximate distances to prominent areas near the development, with ETAs for travelling by bike, walk, and bus, but not car.

Downtown is only a 12-minute bike away, a 29-minute walk away, and an 11-minute bus trip away. The town mall, Hillside, is just a four-minute bike trip away, a 13-minute stroll away, and a 10-minute bus trip away. In addition, urban Thrive says a new bus shelter will be built on Richmond Road.

While there won’t be any parking for occupants, Modo will be offering on-street electric vehicles as part of its car-share program.

BC is full of all sorts of unique and interesting developments.

If you’re interested in this revolutionary BC townhouse, you can get on the waiting list here.