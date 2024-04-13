"A little bit of revenge": Oilers players amped up for tilt against Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers are as motivated as ever to give the Vancouver Canucks a taste of their own medicine in a huge game between the two teams tonight.

Vancouver has had their way with the Oilers this season, taking the first three games of the season series and outscoring Edmonton by a wicked 18-6 margin. The last game, however, took place in early November, and the Oilers are a much different team nowadays.

Stuart Skinner, who is expected to get the start between the pipes for Edmonton tonight, told reporters this morning that the team has not forgotten those early-season games.

“We definitely want a little bit of revenge for how they smoked us the previous three games,” said Skinner. “It’s definitely going to be a playoff game mentality for both sides.”

"We definitely want a little bit of revenge." Stuart Skinner speaks ahead of starting tonight as the #Oilers host the Canucks. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/oFaqLgdI1F — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 13, 2024

It will be a battle between two of the best in the NHL, but both teams will have to play without a star player. Connor McDavid has been ruled out for tonight’s game for the Oilers, and star goaltender Thatcher Demko will not be in the starter’s net for the Canucks.

With McDavid out of the lineup, players like Leon Draisaitl must step up again. He has looked good in the two previous games without McDavid, and it is clear that he is chomping at the bit to get another chance against the Canucks.

“We’re a different team right now [since the last game against the Canucks],” Draisaitl told reporters this morning. “They caught us three times pretty badly, so, of course, we want to have a good showing tonight… Everyone knows what’s at stake here, and it’ll be a good hockey game.”

"We want to have a good showing tonight." Leon Draisaitl previews the matchup vs. Vancouver.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/oaKfgwmvOp — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) April 13, 2024

What’s at stake for both teams is the Pacific Division title. The Canucks have held a commanding lead in that race for most of the season, but the Oilers have a chance to cut the deficit to just a single point with a victory tonight. Edmonton could overtake Vancouver as early as Monday with another win over the San Jose Sharks.

#Canucks can’t clinch the division tonight, nor can they lose their first place position. BUT… A regulation loss would allow EDM to pass them by Monday with a win vs SJ. A win of any kind would give VAN chance to clinch on Tuesday vs CGY. pic.twitter.com/ymK8HQ5KB2 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 13, 2024

It would be the Oilers’ first division title since 1987, the longest drought in the entire league, but Draisaitl says the team has to focus on more than where they finish the season.

“We want to chase them down; there’s no secret to that,” Draisaitl admitted. It’s more about our game — getting that in order and being ready for whoever will be in round one.

“Hopefully, we can have a good, strong showing tonight and close the gap.”

Despite both McDavid and Demko not playing, tonight’s game will be a must-watch for almost every hockey fan. It’s fitting as it’s the marquee matchup on Hockey Night in Canada, with a 7 pm PT/8 pm MT puck drop.