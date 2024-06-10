Restaurant only allows women over 30 and men over 35 and customers don't hate it

A restaurant in the US has caused a stir online by implementing a strict age restriction on customers.

Bliss Caribbean Restaurant in Missouri opened its doors in May, but not as an all-ages dining spot.

In a Facebook post on May 26, Bliss notified potential patrons of its age requirement.

“As a Black-owned business, Bliss Caribbean Restaurant is dedicated to providing North County with an upscale dining experience,” it reads. “To ensure a grown and sexy atmosphere, we require all guests to be 30 or older for women and 35 or older for men.”

The restaurant says the policy aims to help it maintain a “sophisticated environment,” focus on providing good service, and sustain its ambience.

The post has over 1,000 likes and 400 comments. Many welcomed the age requirement.

“Please keep standing on business, whoever don’t like it, Can go elsewhere,” reads one comment.

“I love the age requirement please don’t get rid of it,” added another.

Almost a month after its opening, Bliss is still receiving good reviews and support for the policy.

“Bliss food and atmosphere 10/10. I been seeing so many issues with age, but STL needed this ❤️ No fighting, no sagging, jamming❤️,” reads a recent review.

According to local news outlet KSDK, customers who look like they’re younger than 30 will need to show their ID at the front door to a hostess or a St. Louis County police officer after 7 pm Wednesday through Sundays.

In an interview with KSDK, Bliss owner Marvin Pate, who is 36 years old, says he won’t budge regarding the policy.

“Of course, we have been getting a little backlash because of our policy, but that’s okay, we’re sticking to our code,” said Pate.

Some people think that age doesn’t equal maturity.

Age ≠ maturity (meaning it’s a lot of 30+ adults that still act childish or immature) — bfromthesea (@bfromthesea) June 6, 2024

Others are confused about why the age restriction differs for men and women.

The only thing throwing me off is that the age requirement is different for men and women. Either make it 30 for both or 35 for both. We have to stop reinforcing the myth that men mature slower. — Ms. Sn@cks (@HenriettaSnacks) June 6, 2024

Of course, there are those who don’t meet the age requirement and just want to try some good Caribbean food.

“I’m not 35 but I am sophisticated and mature on most days lol A brother just wanna try the food,” commented one person on Bliss’s original Facebook post.

Similar age policies have been implemented at establishments in Canada. One restaurant in Toronto came under fire last October after a wave of one-star reviews protested its policy against children under 10 dining at the establishment.

