Residents displaced as Surrey fire burns five homes

Aug 10 2023, 4:57 pm
Five homes were burned in a residential fire in Surrey Wednesday evening and multiple people who lived there have been forced out of their homes.

Surrey RCMP says the Surrey Fire Service called the detachment for help just before 6:30 pm because of the structure fire burning in the 19200 block of 73rd Avenue — near 193rd Street.

“While police were en route, they were updated that the fire had spread to four additional residences,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. “Thankfully, everyone was evacuated safely and no injuries were reported; however, multiple people have been displaced.”

The orange flames and black smoke could be seen throughout the Clayton Heights neighbourhood on Wednesday as witnesses shared photos of the blaze.

Mounties say the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet, but a fire inspector will visit the scene today.

The Surrey Fire Service has not yet returned Daily Hive’s request for comment.

Megan Devlin
