Fire breaks out in Surrey impacting several homes

According to witnesses, multiple homes in a Surrey neighbourhood are on fire.

One person in the area said four homes seemed to be “badly damaged” in the Clayton Heights area near 72 Avenue and 192 Street.

According to tweets, the fire broke out just before 7 pm Wednesday.

At least 4 houses are badly damaged by this fire in Surrey’s Clayton neighbourhood. Still spreading. pic.twitter.com/zVliuTRnxO — Gurpreet S. Sahota (@GurpreetSSahota) August 10, 2023

Fire crews are on the scene.

Daily Hive has reached out to Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Fire Service and will update this article once a statement is received.

@AM730Traffic house fire NE of 72 ave and 192 st in Surrey (Clayton Heights). Fire crews on scene and more coming. Multiple houses involved. Stay clear and let the crews work. pic.twitter.com/Anu0glFD3q — Graeme Fraser (@graemesfraser) August 10, 2023

More to come.