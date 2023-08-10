News

Fire breaks out in Surrey impacting several homes

Nikitha Martins

Aug 10 2023, 2:23 am
Fire breaks out in Surrey impacting several homes
Submitted photo by Gurpreet Sahota

According to witnesses, multiple homes in a Surrey neighbourhood are on fire. 

One person in the area said four homes seemed to be “badly damaged” in the Clayton Heights area near 72 Avenue and 192 Street.

According to tweets, the fire broke out just before 7 pm Wednesday. 

Fire crews are on the scene. 

Daily Hive has reached out to Surrey RCMP and the Surrey Fire Service and will update this article once a statement is received. 

More to come. 

