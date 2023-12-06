Someone is renting out bunk beds in downtown Toronto for $750 per month

Scrolling through platforms like Facebook Marketplace and Kijiji in hopes of finding budget-friendly accommodations in Toronto can be disheartening and downright daunting, considering all of the sketchy listings that continue to infiltrate the city’s rental market.

It’s not uncommon for some landlords to take advantage of the city’s housing crisis to transform unconventional (and, at times, questionable) places into makeshift living areas — including the top of staircases, kitchen floors, and even closets.

One listing recently posted on Facebook Marketplace advertises a shared room in downtown Toronto for $750 — the only caveat being that you’ll have to sleep in a bunk bed with another roommate.

“Are you looking for a fantastic living space in the heart of downtown Toronto?” the listing reads. “The available room is spacious and thoughtfully furnished with a bunk bed. You’ll get to enjoy the upper space of the bed, creating a comfortable and private area just for you.”

The unit, which is located just a stone’s throw away from the Distillery District, comes with one bathroom as well as an in-unit laundry.

“Embrace a harmonious and supportive living experience with your friendly and responsible roommates,” the listing continues. “The person should be mindful of others’ privacy and should not be interfering and keep surroundings neat.”

While the unit does boast plenty of nearby amenities, tenants must pay extra for WiFi on top of their rent and have the option of bringing in their own mattress or paying $150 extra for one.

Someone in Toronto is renting out bunk beds for the price of a whole apartment https://t.co/nESIOmBikY #Toronto #TorontoRealEstate #RealEstate — blogTO (@blogTO) August 9, 2022

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen bunk beds listed in the city’s rental landscape. Back in 2022, another landlord advertised one of two bunk beds in a windowless apartment for a staggering $1,200 per month.