10 expert-approved facial rejuvenation treatments for post-pandemic life

Over the past year and a half, we’ve spent most of our days communicating behind masks and virtually on Zoom calls in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Now, as BC works through its restart plan and provincial health officials say masks will be a personal choice by September, we’re able to start planning for our personal return back to the office, travelling when it’s safe to do so, and kickstarting our social lives.

The pandemic has undoubtedly taken its toll on many people — in multiple areas of life — but we now have the opportunity to focus on revamping our skincare and beauty routines in the gradual return to our daily schedules.

To discover the different avenues for non-surgical and surgical treatments available to Vancouverites, we spoke with Dr. Thomas Buonassisi, the leading dual-board-certified facial plastic surgeon behind 8 West Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Clinic.

Dr. Buonassisi brings over 20 years of experience in cosmetic surgery to 8 West Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Clinic, specializing in cosmetic facial plastic surgery of the nose, face, neck, eyes, and ears. To help patients look and feel their best, the clinic offers a wide scope of non-surgical and surgical treatments.

Together with his team of experienced, knowledgable medical aestheticians and registered nurses, Dr. Buonassisi works to provide patients with a comprehensive approach to skin health and anti-aging plans — customized to suit each individual.

At the clinic, cosmetic facial plastic surgery services include rhinoplasty, facelift, eyelid rejuvenation, brow lift, lip lifts, buccal fat removal, and labiaplasty, among many others — each designed to offer patients rejuvenated, natural-looking results. The same applies to non-surgical treatment options, including Botox, fillers, laser skin resurfacing, face and body contouring, and female sexual health treatments.

When asked about the most common skin complaints presented by clients during the pandemic, Dr. Buonassisi tells Daily Hive there were three key areas. The first? Tired eyes. “Many patients were looking for surgical (blepharoplasty) and non-surgical (injectables) eye rejuvenation treatments,” he says.

Meanwhile, the second most common complaint was dull and aging skin. “Many patients were looking for skincare plans to bring vibrance back to their skin through laser treatment and injectables.” Fillers (tear trough filler and jawline filler) and Botox, in particular, had a “major boost,” according to Dr. Buonassisi.

Lastly, the third most common skin complaint presented to 8 West Cosmetic Surgery & Skin Clinic? The appearance of a double chin, which can be treated with a non-surgical approach using double chin injections.

In terms of surgical treatments, Dr. Buonassisi says his clinic saw an increase in requests for facelifts.

“We saw a dramatic increase in facial rejuvenation surgery during the pandemic. Many people took advantage of remote working to recover from surgery at home.” However, he stresses that every treatment recommended by the clinic is based on the “individual patient’s skin type, anatomy, and concerns.”

Dr. Buonassisi tells us his team is already seeing an uptick in cosmetic injectables to soften wrinkles and contour the face. “Our most popular areas of the face to contour are lips, cheeks, chin, and jawline,” he adds.

As the world opens back up and we begin to explore ways to rejuvenate our skin, Dr. Buonassisi recommends meeting with a team of medical aesthetic experts to create a customized skin treatment plan as the first action step. This will ensure the treatment plan is tailored to your skin type and facial anatomy to “prevent or reverse the signs of aging.”

To complement the surgical and non-surgical treatments patients receive, the clinic stocks a selection of medical-grade skincare products that can be easily integrated into your routine.

For instance, ZO Skin Health products can help you achieve smooth, strong, and even-toned skin, while the skincare collection by SkinCeuticals is designed to prevent future skin damage, soothe irritation, and correct the signs of aging.

To see the full range of products available and book a skin consultation to learn more about treatment plans tailored to you, visit 8west.ca.

