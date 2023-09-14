Red Sox fans think they'll poach Blue Jays exec after Boston's latest firing

The Toronto Blue Jays haven’t had the most inspiring season this year.

But they’re still looking better off than two of their more historically successful American League East counterparts, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees, who are currently sitting tied for last in the division and with their playoff hopes well in the rearview mirror.

Today, the Red Sox decided to make a rather drastic front office move, firing chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom from his position with the team. Bloom, who had worked his way through the front office ranks in the Tampa Bay Rays organization from 2005-2019, had been in the role with Boston since 2020.

With there now being a vacancy in Boston’s front office, one name keeps coming up: James Click, who was hired by the Blue Jays in February as their vice president of baseball strategy after previously working for the Houston Astros and Rays.

Click’s timeline with the Rays exactly mirrored Bloom’s — from 2005 through 2019 — before joining the Astros as their general manager in 2020.

Red Sox fans and media seemed to be excited about the possibility of the team hiring Click, while Jays fans didn’t exactly seem thrilled with the idea, given that he’s in his first year with the franchise and would be an internal candidate for promotion in the future.

A few potential Red Sox candidates off the top of my head: James Click, Sig Mejdal (Orioles), Sam Fuld (Phillies), James Harris (Guardians), Ben Sestanovich (Braves). — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 14, 2023

Give me James Click and we can all go home happy. Preaches the same philosophies as Chaim so the machine can continue moving, but the haters still get to see their guy go. It’s unjust to fire Chaim regardless, but at least the organization won’t pivot away from what was heading… — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) September 14, 2023

Prediction on the next Red Sox GM/CBO Brian Sabean or James Click My ideal candidate would be to get Brandon Gomes from the Dodgers who’s the assistant to Andrew Friedman. Let me hear your thoughts — SoxAndTalk (@SoxAndTalk) September 14, 2023

Click spent three years in the Astros organization as the team’s GM, but turned down a contract renewal with the team after winning last year’s World Series, announcing his departure in November 2022. During Click’s time as GM, the Astros had a record of 230-154, making it to two World Series and three American League Championship Series.

It’s unlikely any move from the Red Sox front office will come over the next few weeks before the season’s up, but keep an eye on Click as a possible candidate to be poached from Toronto in the coming months.