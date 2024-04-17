FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Red Lobster is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy and people are losing it

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
Apr 17 2024, 8:23 pm
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

People on the internet are spiralling over the news that US seafood chain Red Lobster may be filing for bankruptcy.

In a report by Bloomberg, it was reported that Red Lobster, which has hundreds of locations in the US and Canada as well as international franchises, is considering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

According to the report, Red Lobster’s cash flow has been impacted by onerous leases and labour costs.

However, filing for bankruptcy doesn’t necessarily mean the end for Red Lobster, as the move would allow the company to operate while it works out a plan to cut debts.

While we may not be saying goodbye to Red Lobster, the internet has been ablaze with reactions to the news, with many already mourning the loss of the restaurant’s infamous Cheddar Bay biscuits.

However, some even blamed the restaurant’s unlimited biscuits for Red Lobster’s reported financial issues.

Others pointed to the Florida-based chain’s past all-you-can-eat deals, which have included endless shrimp, snow crab legs, and more.

If anyone would be pleased to see the end of Red Lobster, it may, in fact, be the lobsters themselves.

