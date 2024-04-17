People on the internet are spiralling over the news that US seafood chain Red Lobster may be filing for bankruptcy.

In a report by Bloomberg, it was reported that Red Lobster, which has hundreds of locations in the US and Canada as well as international franchises, is considering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

According to the report, Red Lobster’s cash flow has been impacted by onerous leases and labour costs.

However, filing for bankruptcy doesn’t necessarily mean the end for Red Lobster, as the move would allow the company to operate while it works out a plan to cut debts.

While we may not be saying goodbye to Red Lobster, the internet has been ablaze with reactions to the news, with many already mourning the loss of the restaurant’s infamous Cheddar Bay biscuits.

Me at the Supermarket looking to grab Red Lobster biscuit mixes before they shut down. pic.twitter.com/R1nZAptEn5 — Nurd.Casual: As Himself (@Only_Tony_) April 17, 2024

However, some even blamed the restaurant’s unlimited biscuits for Red Lobster’s reported financial issues.

Everyone: Lets go eat unlimited cheddar biscuits and not order anything off the menu. Red Lobster: pic.twitter.com/KLrHnPODG2 — GeoffinLincoln (@GeoffinLincoln) April 16, 2024

Others pointed to the Florida-based chain’s past all-you-can-eat deals, which have included endless shrimp, snow crab legs, and more.

With news of Red Lobster’s pending bankruptcy, I can’t help but reflect back on their ill-advised All-You-Can-Eat Snow Crab Legs campaign that wound up costing the then CEO her job: https://t.co/QJHMxZahHE pic.twitter.com/WjXIYxerDS — Joseph Mallozzi 🏴‍☠️ (@BaronDestructo) April 17, 2024

If anyone would be pleased to see the end of Red Lobster, it may, in fact, be the lobsters themselves.