Newlywed lottery winner to buy a new house, go on honeymoon

A lottery winner in central Alberta says she’s going to use some of the money to buy a new house and go on a honeymoon.

Megan Klain of Red Deer became a millionaire after her ticket matched all seven numbers — 1, 8, 9, 23, 36, 41, and 46 — to one of the Maxmillions prizes drawn on the October 7 Lotto Max draw.

But it wasn’t until three weeks later, on October 29, that Klain discovered she had been holding onto a winning ticket.

“I was cleaning out my wallet and found my ticket folded up with the receipt,” Klain told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC).

She picked up her phone, scanned the ticket using the Lotto Spot app, and found out her life was about to change.

“I just cried. It’s so amazing,” she said. “To think I was carrying it around for weeks!”

You might also like: "Still unbelievable": Two new Lotto Max winners shocked over big wins

Lottery winner expected a free play but then found out he was a millionaire

"This can't be real": New Lotto Max winners can't believe their windfall

Klain scanned her ticket a total of five times before bringing it to a nearby store to have the cashier confirm her win. She had purchased her winning ticket from Mobil at 4 Clearview Market Way in Red Deer on October 5.

As for what Klain has planned for her newfound windfall, a couple of things come to mind.

“I just got married a month ago,” she said. “We’re going to go on a honeymoon! Buy a house and save for a rainy day.”

“It’s all just so wonderful,” she added.