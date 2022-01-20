Final lap: After 76 years, Red Cross getting out of the swimming business

It was a rite of passage for many of us. But after 76 years, the Red Cross has announced it will wind down its swimming programming.

All of the swimming and lifeguard training will be transitioned over to Lifesaving Society Canada by the end of the year.

In a statement, the Red Cross says it is “winding down its swim and lifeguard programming to direct more attention to surging humanitarian demands in other areas – such as disaster and pandemic response, opioid harm reduction and caregiving for seniors.”

“We are enormously proud of what we have accomplished in providing water safety training and we are truly grateful to entire generations of staff and volunteers who dedicated themselves to creating a program of the highest standard,” he said. “We continue to believe in the importance of water safety training, but no longer saw that we offered unique expertise in that area. We also believe the relative humanitarian need for water safety training has been surpassed by demands in other areas in which we are well positioned to make a difference,” says Canadian Red Cross CEO Conrad Sauvé.

Sauvé says transitioning over to the Lifesaving Society Canada would help ensure there was no disruption to Canadians’ access to critical training.

“The Lifesaving Society is a respected, accomplished organization that has long shared our passion to reduce drownings and aquatic-related injuries. We have every confidence that the water safety training needs of Canadians will continue to be well-served in their care,” adds Sauvé.

The swimming programs were offered around the country, with many kids taking part in schools. Which level did you reach?