What to do with old electronics in BC if you’re upgrading for back to school

Back-to-school season is just around the corner — it’s time to dust off your backpack and get ready to head to class!

The start of the academic year also means purchasing lots of new things, from text books to stationery and, of course, new electronics.

If you’re upgrading your laptop, tablet, or other gadgets, it’s important to carefully dispose of your old ones to reduce environmental impact. So, how exactly do you do that?

Thankfully, getting rid of old tech responsibly in BC is actually super easy! Here’s what to do.

Recycle at Return-It Electronics collection sites

You can easily recycle your old electronic devices by dropping them off at one of the many Return-It electronics collection sites across BC.

Common items accepted at Return-It electronics collection sites include televisions and monitors, cell phones, home audio and video systems, desktop computers, laptops, video gaming systems, computer accessories, portable speakers, and more.

You can find the collection site nearest to you, as well as maps, hours, contact information, and the full list of accepted items, over at Return-It.ca/electronics.

Once you drop them off, your electronics will be sent to recyclers in North America, where they are broken down and separated into their individual components for recovery. The materials reclaimed are used as raw materials in the manufacturing of new products.

So, by recycling your used electronics, you divert waste from your local landfills, help the environment, and also reduce the need for raw materials to manufacture new products. It’s a win-win for you and the planet!

Donate your old tech

If your old electronic items are still in working condition and have some life left in them, you can always donate them! Consider giving them a second home by passing them on to family members or friends. Maybe your sibling could use that old tablet for school, or your friend might appreciate an extra smartphone. Whatever the case, there’s likely someone who needs them.

Additionally, many local charities and non-profit organizations will gladly accept donations of functional electronics.

By donating, you’re not just reducing electronic waste and supporting a more sustainable future; you’re helping someone out too.

For more information, or to find your nearest Return-It Electronic collection site to responsibly recycle your old electronics, click here.