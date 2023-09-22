Yes, you read that right: $66 million. This isn’t just a jackpot; it’s record-breaking history

in the making and there’s a 1 in 2 chance someone in Canada will win! For the first time

ever, the LOTTO 6/49 draw has reached new heights with a $66 million Gold Ball

Jackpot, and the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is giving you a golden

opportunity to win. We’re celebrating this monumental moment by giving away 6,600

free tickets and adding a special touch of glitter to the occasion.

Here’s how it will work: to get your free ticket, you’ve got to flaunt your golden spirit in-

store this Saturday, when the life-changing Gold Ball Jackpot is up for grabs. So, put on

any and all of your most brilliant gold attire and visit one of our participating retail

locations, starting at 12 pm PDT on September 23, 2023, to claim your free $3 ticket, while

quantities last.

Everyday gold jewelry won’t cut it this time; your gold attire must be extra visible for our

retailers to see. Dig out that gold hat, put on those shimmering shoes, sparkling scarves,

glimmering dresses, twinkling ties, and showstopping jackets… we want to see you

FEELING GOLDEN from head to toe!

As is true of every LOTTO 6/49 draw, each $3 ticket gives you the chance to play for two multi-million-dollar prizes. One is the Gold Ball Jackpot, where the prize is never shared and there’s a guaranteed winner on every single draw; the winner takes home either $1 million when a white ball is drawn, or the growing jackpot when the one and only gold ball is drawn—which started at $10 million and has grown to a whopping $66 million! To win, your ticket must match the unique 10-digit Gold Ball number. The other is the $5 million Classic Draw we all know and love, where the jackpot is awarded to the winning 6/6 number selection, and subsidiary prizes are won by matching as few as 2/6 numbers.

The question is, are you feeling so golden that you could be LOTTO 6/49’s next

millionaire? Get your outfit ready and wear it with pride. This is your time. This is your

golden moment. Mark your calendars for September 23, 2023, to claim your free ticket,

and get ready to shout from the mountaintops, “I’m FEELING GOLDEN!”

Dig into all the golden details here. Know your limit, play within it. Must be 19+ to play.