Commission crackdown: Realtor fees in North America are under attack

If it seems like everybody is becoming a realtor these days, itā€™s easy to imagine why: North American real estate agents are raking in some of the highest commissions in the world.

Driving the news:Ā But now, a string of class-action lawsuits has arrived to ruin the real estate party by cracking down on those sky-high sale commissions (average commissions in Toronto are now $62,000) that home buyers and sellers say are making homes pricier.

InĀ Missouri , a real estate association and several brokers were ordered to pay $2.5 billion in damages after being foundĀ guilty of conspiringĀ to inflate commissions.

, a real estate association and several brokers were ordered to pay $2.5 billion in damages after being foundĀ guilty of conspiringĀ to inflate commissions. InĀ Ontario , a similar class action, alleging price-fixing and anti-competitive behaviour among several brokers, was given theĀ green lightĀ to proceed back in September.

, a similar class action, alleging price-fixing and anti-competitive behaviour among several brokers, was given theĀ green lightĀ to proceed back in September. InĀ Illinois, home buyers have also stepped up to file aĀ class actionĀ over allegations that artificially inflated commissions are resulting in elevated home buying costs.

Why it matters: Canadian home sellers pay realtors between 4% and 5% for each sale. In Australia and the UK, total commissions are much lower, at about 2%. In other parts of the world, fees are influenced by things like an agentā€™s experience or the desirability of a home.

Though itā€™s possible to pay less in commission in Canada, aĀ CBCĀ investigationĀ found some real estate agents (illegally) steer buyers away from low-commission homes.

Bottom line:Ā A successful verdict in Canada could upend decades-long practices that have allowed sale commissions to rise despite a massive oversupply of real estate agents.

