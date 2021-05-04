These Vancouver homes are currently listed for under $400,000

High housing prices in Metro Vancouver are never a pretty sight, especially when it makes the thought of buying property feel impossible. And even with the ongoing pandemic, home sales across Canada are showing no signs of slowing down.

A new report from the Canadian Real Estate Association revealed that last month, home sales in Canada climbed 5.2% from February, hitting a whopping 76,259 sales. This is the highest level of activity for any month in the country’s history and is nearly 14,000 more than the previous record hit in July 2020.

According to the report, sales were largely seen in Canadian cities that had more new listings come on the market, with Greater Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Hamilton-Burlington, and Ottawa seeing the biggest bump in sales.

Sale prices also increased last month, bringing the national average home price to a record $716,828 — a 31.6% increase from the same month last year. Single-family homes saw the most growth out of every home type, and unsurprisingly, it was Greater Vancouver that had the biggest overall price increase.

If you look hard enough, however, there are still (relatively) affordable listings to be found. Zoocasa has compiled a list of several Vancouver properties under $400,000 that are on the market right now.

So, if the price is right, check out what’s currently listed in and around Vancouver.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

615 sq ft

Located in the heart of Collingwood, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhome offers significant value for the price. The interior is equipped with a cherrywood kitchen, complete with granite countertops and laminate floors. There’s also a private patio and one private parking spot with rear access.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

634 sq ft

This one-bedroom unit includes south and east-facing windows, allowing for optimal natural lighting. Located on Commercial Drive, it includes underground parking, a storage unit, and is pet and rental friendly!

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

382 sq ft

Located at UBC, this studio apartment is within walking distance of amenities, schools, parks, shopping, and transit.

Listing details:

Zero bedroom

One bathroom

439 sq ft

Located in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, this unit includes a south-facing patio. it includes easy access to bus stops, VCC-Clark SkyTrain Station, Emily Carr, Main Street, and Commercial Drive.

Listing details:

One bedroom

One bathroom

434 sq ft

This fourth floor unit includes high ceilings, European-style cabinets, laminate flooring, and an in-suite washer and dryer. It’s blocks away from Gastown, Chinatown, Rogers Arena, and other major downtown Vancouver spots. Rentals and pets allowed.